Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that this has been one of the most-challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In fact, this was the worst first half to a new year for the S&P 500 since 1970.In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. The velocity of downside moves can be unpredictable and weigh on an investor's resolve. But history also shows that bear market declines are the ideal opportunity for patient investors to pounce. That's because every double-digit percentage decline throughout history (including in the Nasdaq Composite) has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading