Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle.Since the year began, the benchmark S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with respective declines of at least 10%. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.Although big declines in the major indexes can be scary at times, history has shown that they're the perfect time to put your money to work. Every major index, including the Nasdaq Composite, eventually shrugs off each and every correction.Continue reading