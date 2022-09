Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks That Crashed Over 30% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economic downturn and the bear market aren't over as inflation and supply chain issues remain big problems for many businesses. Investors are also scaling back the premiums they're willing to pay for stocks. As a result, many high-priced growth stocks have come down in valuation.Three Nasdaq stocks that took a beating last month are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM), and Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL). These were among the worst-performing stocks in August -- but why? And should you consider buying the dip on any of them?COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax has been on a downward spiral this year, crashing close to 80% since January. The company's vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in July, but it's a bit late to the game and it isn't authorized for use as a booster, either. Continue reading