|
25.10.2022 12:03:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Knocked-Down Prices
Nobody likes to hear about their portfolio's value sliding in the wrong direction. That said, the world's best investors know that bear markets are the best times to be a net buyer of stocks. Fear of rising interest rates and the recession that they could cause has pushed the Nasdaq Composite index, which is chock-full of growth stocks, around 30.6% lower since the end of 2021. At times like these, investors terrified of what could happen in the short term are dumping their stocks and driving prices lower than they probably should be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
