Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the Great Recession's bottom was hit 13 years ago, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been virtually unstoppable. Whereas the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have delivered respective gains of 398% and 517% since bottoming out on March 9, 2009, the Nasdaq Composite has run away with an aggregate increase of 909%!But over the trailing four months, enthusiasm surrounding the high-growth stocks that have powered the Nasdaq higher for more than a decade has faded. As of March 8, the Nasdaq Composite was officially in a bear market, with a loss of 20.3% from its all-time closing high.While these wild swings can be unnerving, especially for newer investors, history has conclusively shown that buying during these dips is a smart move for long-term investors. That's because every notable decline in the stock market is eventually erased by a bull market rally.Continue reading