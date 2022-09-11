|
11.09.2022 14:00:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
With the Federal Reserve now widely expected to boost its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points this month, investors' hopes that this bear market might end soon appear to have faded again. As a result of that macroeconomic pessimism, many stocks have lately hit new 52-week lows.Still, every previous bear market in the U.S. stock market has been followed by a recovery that eventually saw indexes setting new highs, and the current downturn is not likely to be the exception. Eventually, growth tech stocks with promising long-term prospects should rebound in a big way. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors think Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) likely fit that description.Will Healy (Roku): Roku has been one of the more notable victims of the tech sector sell-off. After its stock reached a high of more than $490 per share in July 2021, it began a sharp, steady decline that would take it as low as $62 per share within about a year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|63,02
|0,43%
|On
|20,28
|2,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.