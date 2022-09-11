Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the Federal Reserve now widely expected to boost its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points this month, investors' hopes that this bear market might end soon appear to have faded again. As a result of that macroeconomic pessimism, many stocks have lately hit new 52-week lows.Still, every previous bear market in the U.S. stock market has been followed by a recovery that eventually saw indexes setting new highs, and the current downturn is not likely to be the exception. Eventually, growth tech stocks with promising long-term prospects should rebound in a big way. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors think Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) likely fit that description.Will Healy (Roku): Roku has been one of the more notable victims of the tech sector sell-off. After its stock reached a high of more than $490 per share in July 2021, it began a sharp, steady decline that would take it as low as $62 per share within about a year.Continue reading