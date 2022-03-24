|
24.03.2022 10:51:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys
It's been a rough couple of months to be a growth stock investor. Since the growth-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hit an all-time closing high near 16,000 in mid-November, it's retraced as much as 22%, which briefly put the index in bear market territory.Although moves lower in the generally more-volatile Nasdaq Composite can be scary at times, they're also an excellent opportunity to do some shopping. Since all notable declines in the broad-market indexes are eventually wiped away by bull market rallies, a bear market is nothing more than a sale on high-quality companies for patient investors.With the Nasdaq well off of its highs, the following three high-octane growth stocks stand out as screaming buys.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!