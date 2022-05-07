|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been an incredibly rough start to 2022 for Wall Street and investors. After hitting all-time closing highs during the first week of January, the widely followed S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average have both retracted by more than 10%, thereby hitting official correction territory.It's been an even tougher go for the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Last week, the index dropped as much as 24% below its November 2021 high. This places the high-flying Nasdaq in a bear market.Although big declines in the stock market can tug on investors' emotions, history is pretty clear that buying stocks during corrections and bear markets is an incredibly smart move. Over time, all notable declines in the major indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, are eventually wiped away by a bull-market rally.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
