Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy During the Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a relatively new investor or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, it's been a challenging environment.Since hitting their all-time closing highs in early January, the nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and widely followed S&P 500 have fallen by more than 10%. Things are even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has seen as much as 24% of its value wiped away since its November closing high. This greater than 20% decline firmly places the Nasdaq in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading