22.09.2022 16:30:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today
The Nasdaq is down 27% this year, and that can be incredibly discouraging for growth investors. However, the tech-heavy index has still delivered impressive growth over a longer time frame. Over the past five years, the index remains up 77% vs. 54% for the S&P 500. The moral of the story is that long-term investors should not ignore the Nasdaq.Three Nasdaq-based stocks that are full of potential today are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). They're all down 30%, but here's why they're still good buys.DexCom makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices that help diabetes patients control their blood sugar levels. The stock has taken a beating this year, falling 35%. But focusing on the short term could be a costly mistake for investors as this has the potential to be a phenomenal long-term buy.Continue reading
