Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a difficult start to the new year for the investing community. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped into official correction territory (a decline of at least 10%), marking their biggest respective slides in two years.Things have been even more challenging for the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Between mid-November and mid-March, the Nasdaq lost 22% of its value, thereby pushing it into a bear market.Superficially speaking, bear markets can, at times, be scary. Since we can't predict when market drops will occur, how long they'll last, or how steep the decline will be, emotions have the potential to get the best of investors in the short term.Continue reading