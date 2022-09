Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouses That Can Double Your Money by 2027

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a trying time to be an investor. During the first half of 2022, we witnessed back-to-back quarterly declines in U.S. gross domestic product, a four-decade high for inflation (9.1% in June 2022), and the worst return for the benchmark S&P 500 in over a half-century.Believe it or not, it's been an even tougher slog for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Since hitting its all-time record-closing high in mid-November, the widely followed index has shed as much as 34% of its value. With the Nasdaq leading the market higher for years, its descent into a bear market is a true concern.