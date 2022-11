Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Phenomenal Bargains That Can Double Your Money by 2027

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year certainly hasn't gone the way most investors had planned. Following a year when the broad-based S&P 500's biggest correction totaled 5%, investors of all kinds have watched the benchmark index plunge into bear market territory in 2022. In fact, the S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in 52 years.But it's not the worst-performing index by any means. The technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has plunged a whopping 38% from peak to trough over the past year. The supercharged growth stocks that had led the market to new highs are now being avoided at all costs by Wall Street and investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading