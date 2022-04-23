|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Regardless of whether you've been putting your money to work in the stock market for decades or are a relatively new entrant to investing on Wall Street, it's been a challenging start to the year. Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average officially hit correction territory in March -- they lost at least 10% of their value since hitting respective all-time highs in early January.It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 22% of its value since hitting an all-time high five months ago. This peak decline briefly pushed the Nasdaq into a bear market.While there's no doubt bear market drops can be scary, history also shows they're the ideal time to put your money to work. After all, every notable decline in the major indexes throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally. It's simply a matter of buying proven winners and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time.Continue reading
