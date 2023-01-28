|
28.01.2023 16:41:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet in 2023
With a total return of 299% over the past 10 years, the Nasdaq Composite Index has had a great run. But faced with high inflation, rising interest rates, and general pessimism among investors, the tech-heavy index lost 33% of its value last year. Everyone is hoping things turn around for the better this year.Amid the Nasdaq bear market, astute investors are finding lucrative opportunities out there. Without a doubt, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of them. Here are three reasons to buy the tech giant in 2023.It probably comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that Alphabet generates the bulk of its revenue -- 79% in the third quarter of 2022 -- from ads. To be specific, Google Search is the crown jewel of Alphabet; it alone accounted for 57% of total sales in the latest quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!