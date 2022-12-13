|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023
As we enter the homestretch for 2022, there's little doubt this year will be viewed by the investing community as one of the most difficult on record. Although all three major U.S. indexes found themselves entrenched in a bear market at some point during the year, it's the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that's been hit hardest, with a peak decline of 38% since November 2021.Even though there's no way to know in advance when a bear market will begin, how long it'll last, or where the bottom will be, it's a practical guarantee that all significant declines in the broader market, including the Nasdaq Composite, will eventually be cleared away by a bull market. This is what makes putting your money to work during bear market declines such a smart move. It can be an especially lucrative time to invest in innovative growth stocks that have been unfairly beaten down by poor sentiment during a Nasdaq bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
