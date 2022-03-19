Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even with last week's market rebound, many stocks remain down substantially for the year and well off their highs. It's never a good idea to jump into and out of what's working or not working in the stock market over a short-term time frame. But it is important to invest in businesses that suit your personal risk tolerance. 2022's swift and severe market volatility is a painful reminder that while the stock market tends to go up more often than it goes down, it goes down faster than it goes up. If you're looking for safe and stable companies that also pay attractive dividends, you've come to the right place. Defense giants Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), as well as regulated utility Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) are three dividend stocks that are well positioned to execute on their targets even if macroeconomic factors and geopolitical risks escalate. Continue reading