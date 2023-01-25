|
25.01.2023 11:21:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Screaming Bargains That Can Double Your Money by 2025
Investing in the stock market requires investors to "roll with the punches" from time to time. Even though the major U.S. stock indexes have headed higher over the long run, stock market corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Last year, new and tenured investors were given this reminder.When the lights went out on 2022, all three major U.S. stock indexes had delivered their worst returns since 2008. But it was the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that brought up the caboose with a loss of 33%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!