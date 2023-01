Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Screaming Bargains That Can Double Your Money by 2025

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market requires investors to "roll with the punches" from time to time. Even though the major U.S. stock indexes have headed higher over the long run, stock market corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Last year, new and tenured investors were given this reminder.When the lights went out on 2022, all three major U.S. stock indexes had delivered their worst returns since 2008. But it was the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that brought up the caboose with a loss of 33%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading