Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks I'd Buy With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq and growth tech stocks generally have endured a brutal bear market. This performance has dampened both expectations and stock prices as investors brace for slowdowns.However, many growth stocks have succeeded in minimizing slowdowns or avoiding them altogether. To this end, stocks like MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) should remain on investor watchlists.E-commerce stocks have experienced declining growth across the board, but one would not know it by observing MercadoLibre's performance. Despite macroeconomic challenges, its total payment volume exceeded $30 billion in Q2 for the first time in company history.Continue reading