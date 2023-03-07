Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Choosing the best stocks to invest in during a bear market isn't easy. While we've seen a nice bump in growth stocks thus far this year, we're also nearing valuation levels we haven't seen in some time. That's enough to give many investors pause, for good reason.Valuations have come down, largely as a function of higher interest rates. With interest rates still on the rise amid recent inflation reports showing little slowdown in rising prices, it's hard to envision a situation where this year's relatively consistent rise in equity prices will continue. As we've seen in recent years, plenty of headwinds have materialized to derail the linear growth so many investors hope for.That said, there are some high-growth stocks with parabolic upside potential, should this risk-on rally continue. Three such stocks I'd put in the "parabolic potentials" bucket are Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID).