05.02.2023 13:10:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year
The Nasdaq bear market took its toll on many consumer stocks, particularly ones tied to the tech industry. Numerous growth stocks lost more than three-fourths of their value, and a few fell by more than 90% from their high.But, as with all bear markets, the exchanges eventually right themselves and again head in an upward trajectory. Some of the stocks caught up in the bear market will get into that upward trajectory as well. An indication of that was seen when several of these stocks experienced a significant rebound in recent weeks. Whether this trend will continue is anyone's guess, but investors may want to take a second look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) now before any recovery is in full swing.Airbnb has revolutionized vacation and residential real estate through technology. It took a page from Expedia's Vrbo app by turning unused properties into short-term rentals, then built on that by applying artificial intelligence to understand customers better and set competitive rates. More recently, it has taken the concept a step further by helping renters find temporary tenants when it needs to leave a lease early.Continue reading
