Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Last year's downturn hit the Nasdaq Composite hard -- much more so than the two other major U.S. indexes. It has roared back this year, but there remain plenty of Nasdaq equities lagging the broader market that could deliver excellent returns over the long run.Here are three examples: PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). All three stocks are well in the red over the past year, but their prospects are highly promising, which makes them solid discount stocks to buy on the dip. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel