30.11.2022 11:21:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right
It's no secret that this year hasn't gone as many had expected. Following one of the least volatile years in recent memory (2021), all three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted into a bear market in 2022 with peak declines of at least 20%. The growth stock-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of 38%, relative to its November 2021 all-time high.Bear markets are known for testing investors' emotions and their resolve to stick around. But they're also, historically, short-term events. More importantly, the losses associated with every bear market for the major indexes (including the Nasdaq Composite) have eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally. This makes every sizable dip in the broader market a buying opportunity for patient investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
