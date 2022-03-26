|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been a rough start to the year for investors. After reveling in the strongest bounce ever from a bear market bottom (March 2020), all three of the major U.S. indexes have pushed into correction territory. Both the broad-based S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by double-digit percentages, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) officially dipped into bear market territory with a peak drop of 22%.Although stock market declines can be scary in the sense that they occur quickly and often without warning, they're also the ideal time to put your money to work. Keep in mind that every correction and bear market throughout history, including for the more volatile Nasdaq Composite, has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.In other words, a bear market isn't a reason to hide. It's the perfect time to go on the offensive. The simple question is: Which stocks to buy?Continue reading
