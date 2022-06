Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for Wall Street and the investing community. Since each of the three major U.S. indexes hit an all-time closing high between mid-November and early January, we've witnessed the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumble as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Significant declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite firmly put these indexes in a bear market.While there's no doubt that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during bear markets can weigh on an investor's psyche, history has repeatedly shown that buying high-quality stocks on these dips is a smart, moneymaking strategy. After all, every bear market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.