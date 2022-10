Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go.However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty. With their share prices tumbling, they trade at much lower valuations. Because of that, investors could score big gains by taking advantage of the sell-off and holding through the eventual recovery.Three beaten-down companies delivering unstoppable growth are Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Because of that, the 35%+ plunge in their stock prices looks like an opportunity that investors might regret missing in the future.