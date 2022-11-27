|
27.11.2022 11:28:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices
Any way you look at it. 2022 has been a lousy year for investors who started the year with a lot of innovative tech stocks in their portfolios. The Nasdaq Composite index, which is loaded with innovative tech companies has dropped about 28.2% this year.The important thing to remember at times like these is that every bear market in history has been wiped away by recovery periods that tend to last a long time. The next long recovery period might not begin for another year or it could be upon us already. Either way, investors who buy up shares of these unstoppable growth stocks have a very good chance to come out way ahead over the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!