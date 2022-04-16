Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.04.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. But 2022 has been a different beast altogether.Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.With the pandemic-related market meltdown that occurred over five weeks in the first quarter of 2020 still fresh in many investors' minds, just hearing the phrase "bear market" can be unnerving. However, history has shown time and again that putting your money to work during a bear market is a genius move. That's because every bear market is eventually erased by a bull market rally. In other words, a bear market is the opportune time for long-term investors to go shopping.Continue reading
