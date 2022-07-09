|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett may be best known as a value investor, but the Berkshire Hathaway CEO has actually warmed to growth stocks over the last decade. The Nasdaq Composite index now trades down roughly 26% year to date, and that suggests that risk-tolerant investors have opportunities to invest in promising companies at big discounts relative to their long-term potential.With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three growth stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that stand out as attractive buys on the heels of recent sell-offs. Read on to see why they think Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are beaten-down stocks worth betting on. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
