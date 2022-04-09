|
09.04.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
It's been a tumultuous start to 2022 for new and tenured investors. Both the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and widely followed S&P 500 officially dipped into correction territory with drops surpassing 10%. But for the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), the decline was even more pronounced. Between mid-November and mid-March, the famed index shed 22% of its value and briefly entered a bear market.While big declines in the major market indexes can be scary in the short run, they've historically proven to be the ideal time to put your money to work. That's because every notable dip in the market, which includes the Nasdaq Composite, has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally.Below are four beaten-down growth stocks you'll likely regret not buying on the bear market dip in the Nasdaq.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!