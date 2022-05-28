|
28.05.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time closing highs in January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average has entered correction territory with a loss of more than 10%, while the benchmark S&P 500 briefly dipped into a bear market.It's been an even tougher slog for the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which tumbled as much as 31% on a peak-to-trough intraday basis, as of last weekend. This, too, firmly places the index in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
