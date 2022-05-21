|
21.05.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
It's been a difficult year for Wall Street and investors. Over the past four and a half months, the benchmark S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average both officially entered correction territory with declines of at least 10%.Meanwhile, things have been much worse for the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which fell nearly 30% on a peak-to-trough basis between its all-time high in mid-November and its recent low. This places the Nasdaq squarely in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!