Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

This year has offered a not-so-subtle reminder to Wall Street and the investing community that stocks don't move upward in a straight line. Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. These moves squarely put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market.There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. However, it's important to note that every notable decline in the major U.S. indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, has eventually been cleared away by a bull market. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading