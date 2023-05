Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Unforgettable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the few guarantees you'll get on Wall Street is that there are no guarantees when it comes to short-term stock market movements. Following a phenomenal 2021, all three major U.S. stock indexes sank into a bear market last year, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) falling the hardest. By year's end, the Nasdaq rang the register with a loss of 33%.Although bear markets can be temporarily unpleasant and cause investors to question their desire to stick around during peak periods of volatility, patience is undeniably rewarded on Wall Street. Despite never knowing how long a bear market will last or how steep the decline will be, history is crystal clear that all double-digit-percentage downturns in the major indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, are eventually erased by bull markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading