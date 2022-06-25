Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
25.06.2022 17:46:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Unstoppable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
If you have a long time horizon for your stock portfolio to grow, market sell-offs are a great opportunity to load up on growth stocks at cheap prices. The biggest mistake an investor can make now is panic-selling, but the second-biggest mistake you can make is not taking advantage of falling prices. If the market rises before you pounce on the opportunity, you'll have missed the chance to get incredible deals. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), and Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) are four fantastic, high-growth Nasdaq stocks to buy now.Lululemon has been posting high sales for several years, and it doesn't look like that's going to come to an end any time soon. As far as apparel companies go, it had a soft pandemic decline and a quick rebound. That was partially due to the company's athleisure focus as trends shifted that way, but it's still growing impressively even as shoppers are returning to office wear. And as other retailers who tried to break into casual wear are now trying to sell off inventory, Lululemon's trajectory is right on schedule. Sales increased 32% year over year in the first quarter (ended May 1) to $1.6 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.48 from $1.11 last year. Gross margin remained at 53.9%, although operating margin decreased slightly in the pressured supply chain atmosphere. The company was able to pull off this performance due to a mix of factors in its favor, including its premium label and parallel pricing, its robust omnichannel strategy, and its non-seasonal inventory that doesn't need to get sold off for the next season's landing. The company expects fiscal 2022 sales to increase about 22% year over year, and it has developed a strategy to get there that encompasses doubling men's and digital sales and quadrupling international sales.Continue reading
