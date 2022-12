Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Professional and everyday investors have taken their lumps this year. Following a relatively calm 2021, each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market at some point in 2022. The growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is the index that's fared worst of all, with a peak decline of 38% from its all-time high.When examined over a very short time frame, bear markets can be unnerving and test the resolve of new and tenured investors. But when that lens is widened from months or a year to decades, it becomes clear that bear markets represent once-in-a-decade opportunities to scoop up high-quality stocks at a discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading