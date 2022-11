Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Awe-Inspiring Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite what 2021 might have led you to believe, the stock market does not move up in a straight line. Since hitting its all-time intra-day high during the first week of January, the benchmark S&P 500 has delivered a peak-to-trough drop of 28%. To make matters worse, the bond market is enduring its worst year on record.But things have been even worse for the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has firmly tumbled into a bear market with a peak decline of 38% in less than a year. When uncertainty arises, it's not uncommon for companies sporting high valuation premiums to take it on the chin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading