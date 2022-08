Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has served as a reminder to both Wall Street and the investing community that stocks don't move up in a straight line. The first six months of 2022 saw the S&P 500 deliver its worst return in 52 years. Meanwhile, the growth-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plunged as much as 34% from its record-closing high set in November 2021. You'll note by the magnitude of this decline that the widely followed Nasdaq entrenched itself firmly in a bear market.Although bear market declines can be unnerving, unpredictable, and test the resolve of investors, they're a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle and the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. After all, each and every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, has eventually been recouped (and some) by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading