Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the curtain eventually closes on 2022, it'll undoubtedly go down as one of the most challenging years for investors in decades. The S&P 500, which is often looked to as the best gauge of the stock market's health, delivered its worst first-half return since 1970 and has plunged as much as 26% from its all-time high, set in January.Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The index responsible for leading the broader market to new highs has plummeted as much as 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022. That places the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading