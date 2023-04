Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although it can be an unpleasant realization, stock market corrections are a normal part of investing on Wall Street. There have been 39 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950, with the latest occurring last year. In 2022, the three biggest U.S. stock indexes fell into a bear market, with the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) taking the brunt of the abuse (a 33% decline).On the other hand, it's even more important to recognize that every previous correction, crash, and bear market throughout history was eventually pushed to the side by a bull market. Though we'll never know how long a bear market will last, we do know that high-quality businesses collectively help lift the value of the three major U.S. stock indexes over time. In other words, every bear market, including in the Nasdaq Composite, is a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading