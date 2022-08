Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no sugarcoating that's it's been a topsy-turvy year for Wall Street professionals and the investing community. The first half of the year saw the broad-based S&P 500 deliver its worst return since 1970. Additionally, the U.S. economy delivered back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product (GDP) declines (although we're not officially in a recession).It's been an even more challenging uphill slog for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Since hitting its all-time closing high in November, the Nasdaq has plunged as much as 34%, placing it squarely in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading