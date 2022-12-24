|
24.12.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
As investors ready to enter the final week of 2022, there's little question that it'll go down as one of the most difficult years on record for investors. The bond market may log its worst year in history, while the broad-based S&P 500 yielded its worst first half to a year since 1970.But the real pain has been felt among growth stocks and the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). On a peak-to-trough basis since hitting an all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq tumbled as much as 38%. This firmly entrenches the index responsible for lifting the broader market to new heights in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!