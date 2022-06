Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regardless of whether you're a stock market "newbie" or you've been putting your money to work side-by-side with Wall Street professionals for decades, it's been a challenging year.Since hitting their all-time closing highs in early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 respectively lost as much as 15% and 20% of their value. Meanwhile, the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has fared even worse. At its peak-to-trough decline since hitting a record intra-day high in November, the Nasdaq shed 31% of its value. This firmly places the tech-oriented index in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading