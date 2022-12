Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unless you're a short-seller or were invested heavily in energy stocks, 2022 was probably a struggle from an investment standpoint. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into bear market territory.While a peak-to-trough decline of 38% in the Nasdaq since November 2021 certainly isn't what most investors wanted or expected, it's nevertheless an opportunity to load up on high-quality stocks at reduced valuations. After all, every double-digit percentage decline in the major indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading