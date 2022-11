Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the beginning of 1950, the broad-based S&P 500 has endured 39 separate double-digit-percentage declines. That works out to one every 1.85 years -- and this is most certainly one of those years. Through the first six months of 2022, the S&P 500 delivered its worst return in more than a half century.And yet, things have been even worse for the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which was largely responsible for lifting the broader market to record highs in 2021. On a peak-to-trough basis, the Nasdaq has plunged as much as 38% since hitting its record high one year ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading