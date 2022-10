Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years.But that's nothing compared to the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has fallen by as much as 38% on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting an all-time last November. The index most responsible for pushing the broader market to new heights is now its biggest drag.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading