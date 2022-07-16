|
16.07.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been more than a half-century since Wall Street and the investing community have been dealt such a difficult hand. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have tumbled by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%, respectively. You'll note that the depth of these declines firmly places the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market.Although bear markets can be unnerving given the velocity and unpredictability of their downside moves, they're historically the ideal time to put your money to work. After all, every notable drop in the broader market -- including the Nasdaq Composite -- has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images,Continue reading
