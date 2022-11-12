|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
This has been one of the most all-around difficult years for investors in quite some time. The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half century, while the bond market has delivered its worst year on record.But this still isn't as disappointing as the trailing one-year returns for the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Since hitting an all-time high roughly one year ago, the Nasdaq has plunged as much as 38%. This entrenches the index that was largely responsible for pushing the broader market to new heights in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
