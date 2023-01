Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was, unquestionably, one of the toughest for investors in some time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in 52 years and ultimately ended the year down 19% (its worst performance since 2008).But it's the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that really took it on the chin. The Nasdaq plummeted into a bear market in 2022, with a full-year decline of 33% and a peak drop from its November 2021 all-time high of 38%.