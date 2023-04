Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regardless of whether you're a new or tenured investor, the past 15 months have proved challenging. Last year, each of the three major U.S. stock indexes entered a bear market, with the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) being the caboose. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2022 lower by 33%.While steep losses can cause investors to run for the hills, bear markets are, historically, the ideal time to consider putting money to work. No matter how long or steep the declines have been in the major indexes throughout history, they've always eventually given way to new highs. In other words, big drops in the Nasdaq Composite are an open invitation for long-term investors to pounce.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading